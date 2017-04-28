Court briefs - man disqualified from driving for drug offence

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Feng Li Green, (48), of High Street, Brighouse, three penalty points, £40 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Jamil Mahmood, (23), of Ripon Street, Halifax, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for possessing a baseball bat, a rounders bat, a tyre iron and a pickaxe handle in a public place without lawful authority or a reasonable excuse.

Nafiz Nazir, (25), of Essex Street, Halifax, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for possessing a baseball bat, a rounders bat, a tyre iron and a pickaxe handle in a public place without lawful authority or a reasonable excuse.

Mharan Sajjad, (23), of Queens Road, King Cross, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for possessing a baseball bat, a rounders bat, a tyre iron and a pickaxe handle in a public place without lawful authority or a reasonable excuse.

James Chippendale, (34), of Whitehill Road, Halifax, three penalty points, £92 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Ladislav Kotlar, (23), of Queensway, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without a licence.

Qasim Mahmood, (21), of Cedar Street, Halifax, four penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

Zahid Mahmood, (50), of Queens Road, Halifax, six penalty points, £200 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Robert Alexander, (70), of The Rise, Northowram, three penalty points, £48 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Renata Dunova, (40), of St John’s Lane, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Tomasz Mauch, (37), of Spruce Heights, Brighouse, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Mohammed Qayum, (47), of Mayfield Avenue, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Gary Cunliffe, (41), of Cousin Lane, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 15 months, £270 fine, £500 costs and £30 victim surcharge for drug driving.

Darren Thresher, (42), of New Street, Southowram, three penalty points, £120 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Steven Elam, (22), of Hedge Top Lane, Northowram, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Paul Dobson, (41), of Carr Green Drive, Rastrick, four penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.