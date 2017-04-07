Court briefs - man fined for attempting to steal air fresheners from Morrison’s

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Eimear McAllister, (49), of Pollit Avenue, Sowerby Bridge, three penalty points, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Shafiq Hussain, (34), of Osbourne Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 35 days, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Lee Barrett, (35), of Industrial Road, Sowerby Bridge, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Mohammed Chaudhary, (26), of Highfield Terrace, Halifax, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Jonathan Collins, (32), of Oakwood Gardens, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Craig Greasley, (37), of Duke Street, Elland, three penalty points, £40 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Mairusz Kabica, (35), of Arden Road, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Matthew Shaw, (29), of Daisy Hill Close, Luddenden Foot, six penalty points, £30 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Christopher Small, (24), of Langdale Street, Elland, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Carl Brocklehurst, (34), of West Bank, Illingworth, community order, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for drink driving.

Stephen Haldenby, (42), of Ovenden Avenue, Halifax, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge for dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a wacker plate from One Stop Hire to the value of £500.

Daniel Lawther, (37), of Weavers Brook, Halifax, £150 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for attempting to steal air fresheners to the value of £60 from Morrison’s.

Gerard Horner, (39), of Moor Top Gardens, Halifax, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for failing to promptly notify the department of work and pensions of a change of circumstances.

Andrina McCullogh, (39), ℅ Baines Street, Halifax, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing a CCTV camera to the value of £200.

Asif Ahmed, (36), of Wakefield Road, Sowerby Bridge, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Lee Bako, (34), of South Street, Brighouse, four penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

Rafal Chmura, (29), of Trooper Lane, Halifax, four penalty points, £186 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Adrian Collinge, (30), of Glen View, Savile Park, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Michael Mallinson, (38), of Hunter Hill Road, Mixenden, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

David Sivak, (25), of Hopwood Lane, King Cross, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Lee Smith, (34), of Admiral Way, Halifax, four penalty points, £133 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

James Trigg, (30), of Forest Crescent, Halifax, three penalty points, £78 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Paul Marsden, (31), of Station Road, Luddenden Foot, 12 month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing two bottles of spirits to the value of £39 from Tesco.