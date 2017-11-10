Search

Court briefs - man fined for failing to stop at red traffic light

editorial image

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Zafar Iqbal, (45), of Hyde Park Road, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 costs and £85 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Matthew Bolton, (37), of Old Lane, Brighouse, 18 month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault.

Bradley Lynch, (47), of James Street, Elland, restraining order, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for harassment by leaving threatening and abusive voicemail messages.

Roger Crabtree, (42), of Couploand Street, Todmorden, three penalty points, £83 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Shane Greaves, (44), of Littlemoor Road, Illingworth, six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 costs and 665 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Jaroslaw Piekarski, (45), of Mount Pellon, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

James Smith, (28), of Edward Close, Southowram, three penalty points, £108 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Antizar Ali, (32), of Chestnut Street, Halifax, six penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for driving without due care and attention.

Richard Crossley, (50), of Huddersfield Road, Elland, three penalty points, £110 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Senad Pezerovic, (51), of Lower Edge Road, Rastrick, three penalty points, £111 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to stop at a red traffic light while driving.

Junaid Rashid, (23), of Hanson Lane, Halifax, six penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Cian Ryan, (18), of Brow Bottom Lane, Mixenden, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for keeping a vehicle on a road when the registration mark was obscured and using a vehicle on a road which was not fitted with an offside mirror.

Jonathan Stapleford, (48), of Sowerby New Road, Halifax, three penalty points, £83 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Stephen Wainhouse, (39), of Mason Green, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.