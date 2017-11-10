Court briefs - man fined for failing to stop at red traffic light

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Zafar Iqbal, (45), of Hyde Park Road, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 costs and £85 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Matthew Bolton, (37), of Old Lane, Brighouse, 18 month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault.

Bradley Lynch, (47), of James Street, Elland, restraining order, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for harassment by leaving threatening and abusive voicemail messages.

Roger Crabtree, (42), of Couploand Street, Todmorden, three penalty points, £83 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Shane Greaves, (44), of Littlemoor Road, Illingworth, six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 costs and 665 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Jaroslaw Piekarski, (45), of Mount Pellon, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

James Smith, (28), of Edward Close, Southowram, three penalty points, £108 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Antizar Ali, (32), of Chestnut Street, Halifax, six penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for driving without due care and attention.

Richard Crossley, (50), of Huddersfield Road, Elland, three penalty points, £110 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Senad Pezerovic, (51), of Lower Edge Road, Rastrick, three penalty points, £111 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to stop at a red traffic light while driving.

Junaid Rashid, (23), of Hanson Lane, Halifax, six penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Cian Ryan, (18), of Brow Bottom Lane, Mixenden, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for keeping a vehicle on a road when the registration mark was obscured and using a vehicle on a road which was not fitted with an offside mirror.

Jonathan Stapleford, (48), of Sowerby New Road, Halifax, three penalty points, £83 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Stephen Wainhouse, (39), of Mason Green, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.