Court briefs - man fined for not wearing a seat belt

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Ajmal Hussain, (32), of West Royd Villas, Halifax, six penalty points, £192 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Susanne Hill, (35), of Carr House Road, Shelf, disqualified from driving for 18 months, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for drink driving and driving without insurance.

Matthew Squire, (30), Lindwell Avenue, Greetland, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for possession of cocaine.

Zain Ahmed, (22), of Newstead Terrace, Halifax, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without a seat belt.

Milan Bazo, (52), of Kashmir Park, Pellon, three penalty points, £40 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Paul Honour, (35), of Nursery Grove, Ovenden, four penalty points, £80 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Christopher Mackerill, (55), of Cain Lane, Halifax, £40 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving a vehicle on which not every brake light was in good working order.

Danny Ryan, (38), Gleanings Avenue, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police in relation to the identification of a driver.

Darren Stanton, (42), of Dewsbury Road, Brighouse, three penalty points, £550 fine, £85 costs and £55 victim surcharge for driving a vehicle when the tyres did not meet the required depth and driving without a seat belt.

Stewart Taylor, (51), of Roils Head Road, Halifax, 12 month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault.

Ethan Allen, (19), of Furness Drive, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police in relation to the identification of a driver.

Darren Ludbrook, (41), of Lee Lane, Halifax, three penalty points, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Yasif Salim, (35), of Somerset Avenue, Brighouse, three penalty points, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Awais Ahmed, (21), of Newstead Terrace, Halifax, four penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

Sam Brogan, (36), of Francis Street, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police in relation to the identification of a driver.

Craig Downsborough, (36), of Elderberry Drive, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Jonathan Gaunt, (49), of Granny Hall Lane, Brighouse, three penalty points, £70 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Susan Hildred, (44), of Long Lover Lane, Halifax, three penalty points, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.