Court briefs - man fined for not wearing a seat belt

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Jennifer Bonfield, (33), of Leigh Street, Sowerby Bridge, £125 fine, £50 compensation and £30 victim surcharge for intending to cause harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and £75 fine for making off from a taxi without payment.

Connor Scorr, (22), of Denfield Gardens, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 12 months, community order and £425 compensation for taking a mechanically propelled vehicle without consent of the owner and causing damage of less than £5,000 to the vehicle, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Mark Carney, (29), of Backhold Lane, Siddal, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Dale Fisher, (54), of Elizabeth Street, Elland, eight penalty points, £350 fine, £85 costs and £35 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Steven Greenwood, (59), of Highfield Place, Halifax, eight penalty points, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Ahjay Hussain, (23), of Freeman Road, Southowram, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for riding in the front seat of a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt.

Kamran Khan, (39), of Swinton Terrace, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

William Martin, (23), of Neale Street, Hebden Bridge, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for failing to stop at a red traffic light while driving.

Susan Taylor, (58), of Mayster Grove, Brighouse, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Rameez Ahmed, (23), of Thrum Hall Drive, Halifax, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £66 costs and £85 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Shafiq Ali, (40), of Queens Road, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 costs and £85 victim surcharge for speeding.

Ross Ashcroft, (27), of Ambler Grove, Illingworth, three penalty points, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Anwer Hameed Goandal, (37), of Wyvern Place, Pellon, six penalty points, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Jason Hicks, (44), of Brookwater Close, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 costs and £85 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.