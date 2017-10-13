Court briefs - man fined for stealing Armani tracksuit

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Paul Hartley, (56), of Rodgerson Square, Brighouse, eight penalty points, £770 fine, £85 costs and £77 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Christopher Lee, (42), of Brearley Lane, Luudendenfoot, three penalty points, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Daniel Robinson, (21), of School Yard View, Boothtown, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt.

Simon Robinson, (47), of Finkle Street, Sowerby Bridge, three penalty points, £127 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Sophie Simpson, (23), of Sunderland Street, Halifax, six penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for driving without due care and attention.

Christopher Gibson, (46), of Halifax Road, Ripponden, disqualified from driving for six months, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Matthew Jackson, (44), of Rugby Drive, Ovenden, disqualified from driving for six months, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Dominic Novakovic, (21), of Duke Street, Elland, 12 month conditional discharge, £40 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing an Amani tracksuit to the value of £145 from JD Sports in Bradford and a 12 month conditional discharge for failing to surrender to custody.

Joseph Fee, (53), of Cock Hill Lane, Shelf, three penalty points, £115 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Malcolm Foster, (58), of Malton Street, Halifax, three penalty points, £53 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Qamar Hussain, (36), of Oak Terrace, Halifax, eight penalty points, £770 fine, £85 costs and £77 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Michael Kenna, (53), of St Peter’s Avenue, Sowerby Bridge, three penalty points, £167 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Wayne Luders, (26), of Ovenden Road, Halifax, five penalty points, £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Kevin Murphy, (58), of Mayfair Avenue, Elland, three penalty points, £446 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

Carl Hodgkinson, (19), of Queens road, Halifax, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for breaching a non-molestation order.

Shane Barrett, (19), of Vaughan Street, King Cross, £80 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for stealing two speakerphones to the value of £19.98 from B and M in Halifax.

Louie Bates, (18), of Blackberry Way, Siddal, £80 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault.