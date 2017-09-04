Court briefs - man fined for stealing cash from Boots

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Zohib Ali, (28), of Craven Terrace, Halifax, £90 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for riding in the front seat of a car without a seatbelt.

Grace Castel, (43), of Bradshaw Lane, Halifax, four penalty points, £276 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Simon Harrison, (34), of Hambleton Drive, Mixenden, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Anthony Holt, (56), of Top O Th Town, Heptonstall, four penalty points, £133 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Zulqurnain Hussain, (23), of Akeds Road, Halifax, eight penalty points, £271 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Amanda Park, (43), of Leigh Street, Sowerby Bridge, three penalty points, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Anthony Quinn, (33), of Mayfield Grove, Halifax, eight penalty points, £770 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance, without a licence and without a MOT certificate.

Gillian Young-Byrnes, (52), of Signal View, Halifax, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Lee Alderson, (30), of Ovenden Terrace, Ovenden, 16 weeks in prison suspended for two years and £1,000 compensation for stealing £3,000 from Boots.

John Gladwin, (59), of Canal Road, Sowerby Bridge, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to surrender to custody.

Hassan Mohideen, (28), of Carlton House Terrace, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, £250 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Damian Gibson, (42), of Park Stone Rise, Shelf, three penalty points, £73 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.