Court briefs - man fined for stealing coffee from Tesco’s

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Ryan Jones, (33), of Saltburn Street, Halifax, £50 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing five cans of coffee to the value of £24.36 from Tesco’s and £25 victim surcharge for obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty.

Bilal Ahmed, (21), of Baines Street, Halifax, community order, £85 victim surcharge and £450 costs for making a false statement for the purpose of obtaining a certificate of insurance.

Heather Ridley, (45), of Denfield Edge, Ovenden, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £420 costs for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

William Blezard, (67), of Newlands Crescent, Northowram, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £250 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for drink driving.

Joshua Clough, (27), of Backhold Lane, Siddal, £192 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Christopher Greenwood, (32, of Highroad Well Lane, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 17 months, £230 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for drink driving.

Daniella Hall, (34), of Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, three penalty points, £40 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Scott Allan, (21), of Furness Drive, Illingworth, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for not wearing a seatbelt.

Stephen Bolton, (51), of Cooperfields, Luddendenfoot, three penalty points, £40 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Rahim Buxh, (30), of Pohlman Street, Halifax, five penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

Jordan Goodwin, (21), of Dickens Street, Highroad Well, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £66 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Arize Illahi, (22), of Plum Street, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs for speeding.

Craig Normington, (38), of Chapel Fold, Shelf, disqualified from driving for seven days, £669 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for speeding.

Milan Balogh, (33), of Dyson Road, Halifax, six penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

Tomasz Bek, of All Souls Road, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Martin Connor, (38), of Bradford Road, Brighouse, six penalty points, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Andrew Coulson, (49), of The Mistle, Bradshaw, three penalty points, £192 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.