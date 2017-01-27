Court briefs - man fined for stealing cosmetics from TK Maxx

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Arber Sahiti, (23), of Claremount Road, Halifax, community order, restraining order, £55 fine and £85 victim surcharge for harrassment.

Kamran Hussain, (31), of Charlesworth Terrace, Halifax, three penalty points, £40 fine, £40 costs and £20 victim surcharge for speeding.

Rehana Rasool, (41), of Kirkstone Drive, Halifax, three penalty points, £75 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Lawrence Coleman, (33), of Eleanor Street, Brighouse, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Amanda Fullerton, (54), of Highfield Road, Rastrick, three penalty points, £50 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Marja Hasan, (30), of Elland Road, Brighouse, six penalty points, £233 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Christopher Holdsworth, (30), of Backhold Drive, Halifax, eight penalty points, £330 fine, £85 costs and £33 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Scott Mcullogh, (35), of Eskdale Avenue, Shelf, five penalty points, £123 fine, £85 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Patricia Nicholls, (50), of Chapel Street, Holywell Green, three penalty points, £166 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Danika Priim, (32), of The Old Stables Master Lane, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Mohammed Tahir, (28), of Shalimar Street, Halifax, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

IIwan Tariq, (37), of Crossley Gardens, Halifax, eight penalty points, £770 fine, £85 costs and £77 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Nathan Turton, (33), of Hollins Lane, Mixenden, eight penalty points, £350 fine, £85 costs and £35 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

James Wynn, (27), of Backhold Drive, Halifax, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Tomas Pokuta, (29), of Queens Road, Halifax, £45 fine, £34.99 compensation, £45 costs and £30 victim surcharge for stealing cosmetics and perfume from TKMaxx.

Mark Swindells, (38), of Nest Estate, Mytholmroyd, two year conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for attempting to steal stone flags and failing to attend a drug assessment.

Andrew Hill, (47), of Sherburn Road, Brighouse, £50 fine for failing to comply with a community order.

Michael Keane, (35), of Cumberland Close, Ovenden, £50 fine for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Andrew Brown, (58), of Westbury Street, Elland, three penalty points, £83 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.