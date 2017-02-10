Court briefs - man gets suspended sentence for attempting to steal vodka from supermarket

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Connor Smith, (18), of Charlesworth Terrace, Halifax, eight penalty points, £770 fine, £85 costs and £77 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention.

Alex Polotnianka, (51), of Cookson Street, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for six months, £440 fine, £85 costs and £40 victim surcharge for speeding.

Frantisek Kucerka (36), of Hermon Grove, Halifax, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Adele McBride (44), of Hornbeam Grove, Northowram, three penalty points, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Mary Spinks, (52), of Heathy Lane, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to police relating to the identification of a driver.

Jonathan Henry, (35), of Hastings Way, Halifax, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving when not wearing a seat belt.

Daryl Hanson, (26), of Smith House Drive, Hove Edge, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to police relating to the identification of a driver.

Aamer Hussain, (28), of Park Place, Halifax, four penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

Adam Kershaw, (26), of Red Acre Lane, Mytholmroyd, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Christopher Adams, (28), of Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to police relating to the identification of a driver.

Joe Balme, (31), of Fall Spring Gardens, Holywell Green, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Sarah Cheema, (25), of Springhall Drive, Halifax, five penalty points, £123 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Hussain Jamshed, (26), of Hanson Lane, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to police relating to the identification of a driver.

Daniel Jones, (36), of Savile Park Road, Halifax, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Julie McDonagh, (43), of Springfield Road, Elland, eight penalty points, £770 fine, £85 costs and £77 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and without an MOT certificate.

Majed Sultan, (35), of Mayfield Grove, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Martin Woodward, (35), of Range Lane, Halifax, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months and £115 victim surcharge for attempting to steal two bottles of Smirnoff vodka valued at £24 from ASDA.