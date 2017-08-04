Search

Court briefs - man given community order for receiving stolen motorbike

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Andrew Taylor, (47), of Dale Street, Todmorden, disqualified from driving for six months, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Mark Pascall, (26), of Woodside View, Boothtown, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Jamie Allen, (26), of Rosemount Avenue, Elland, restraining order, £250 fine, £620 costs and £30 victim surcharge for sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Chaudry Feroz, (66), of Sandbeds Road, Pellon, eight penalty points, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Kamran Khan, (27), of Ovenden Road, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Richard McCord, (25), of Glen View Street, Todmorden, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Jacob Cullen, (19), of Hambleton Drive, Mixenden, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for dishonestly received stolen goods, namely Yamaha YZF 600 Motorbike, to the value of £1,650.

Jacek Marchewa, (43), of Ashville Gardens, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Mohammad Waseem, (44), of Thomas Street, Halifax, community order, £500 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault.

Sarah Smith, (31), of Prospect Terrace, Barkisland, three penalty points, £50 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Shabnam Akhtar, (41), of Manor Drive, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Lynette Blythe, (39), of Bradford Old Road, Claremount, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Nasir Khan, (34), of Ryecroft Crescent, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Jessica Nejman, (23), of Winterburn Lane, Warley, four penalty points, £440 fine, £85 fine, £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

Irmantas Tribulauskas, (50), of Queens Road, King Cross, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.