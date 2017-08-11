Court briefs - man given community order for stealing candles

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Antoinette Williams, (44), of Springwood Terrace, Hebden Bridge, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Michael Dobson, (31), of Daleside Todmorden, restraining order, £130 fine, £30 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for damaging a glass panel in a door to the value of £250.

Brian Marsden, (40), of Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse, community order and £66.92 compensation for stealing eight candles, to the value of £66.92.

Jason Connolly, (32), of Ovenden Way, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without a licence.

Nayyer Hafiz, (39), of Queens Road, King Cross, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Danielle Hatto, (31), of Hambleton Drive, Mixenden, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 fine and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Christopher Sirmond, (29), of Brow Bottom Lane, Mixenden, community order, £100 compensation, £100 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault.

Parveen Akthar, (35), of Cedar Street, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Nasir Ali, (25), of Skircoat Green Road, Halifax, six penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using a mobile phone while driving.

Kieron Baker, (24), of Armytage Road, Brighouse, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Frances Davis, (35), of Gratrix Lane, Sowerby Bridge, three penalty points, £192 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Rosalie Duke, (31), of Parrock Lane, Old Town, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Brian Shaw, (79), of Shaw Lodge, Halifax, three penalty points, £40 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Michael Willis, (56), of Meadow Close, Shelf, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without wearing a seatbelt.

Philip Milne, (28), of Highroad Well Lane, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Andrew Ballard, (35), of Paddock Lane, Halifax, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for harassment, which they prohibited from doing by a restraining order.

David Stockwell, (31), of Naylor Street, Halifax, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault.

Zachary Varey, (28), of Beechwood Road, Holmfield, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault.