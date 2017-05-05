Court briefs - Man given community order for stealing wine from Sainsbury’s

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Petr Gajda, (35), of Rhondda Place, Halifax, four penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

Gemma Linkleter, (32), of Sefton Avenue, Brighouse, six penalty points, £360 fine, £85 costs and £36 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Emma Quassine, (36), of Elderberry Drive, Halifax, three penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Anne-Marie Varley, (33), of Court Lane, Halifax, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for failing to promptly notify Calderdale Council of a change in circumstances they knew would affect their entitlement to housing benefit.

David Beaumont, (58), of Mount Lane, Brighouse, five penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

Aamer Hussain, (28), of Park Place, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Ross Pilling, (19), of Marion Street, Brighouse, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

John Murray, (28), of Wadsworth Lane, Hebden Bridge, disqualified from driving for three years, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis by police.

Iblal Khan, (26), of Damson Place, Halifax, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for possession of cannabis.

Alan Barlow, (52), of John Street, Elland, disqualified from driving for 20 months, £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for drink driving.

Samantha Barker, (50), of Dewsbury Road, Rastrick, three penalty points, £40 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Edward Brinkworth, (38), of Thornes Park, Brighouse, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Billie-Jo Mellor, (32), of Smith House Avenue, Brighouse, three penalty points, £70 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

James Harrison, (41), of Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing two bottles of wine to the value of £28 from Sainsbury’s.

Adam Hodgson, (30), of Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for six months, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Roman Nistor, (24), of Union Street, Halifax, sent to prison for 36 days and £115 victim surcharge for stealing chocolate to the value of £53 from Aldi.