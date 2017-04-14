Court briefs - man given three points for failing to stop at a red traffic light

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Shahidah Bee, (43), of Baines Street, Halifax, £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for failing to notify Calderdale Council of a change of circumstances which would affect their entitlement to housing benefit.

Glenn Sutcliffe, (44), of John Street, Greetland, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances which would affect their entitlement to employment support allowance.

Mohammed Khalid, (56), of Rhondda Place, Halifax, community order, disqualified from driving for 25 months, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for drink driving.

Awais Mahmood, (19), of Westfield Terrace, Halifax, six penalty points, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Ben Greenwood, (22), of Lower range, Boothtown, eight penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

David Gujda, (37), of Albert View, Pellon, eight penalty points, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Mohammed Hafeez, (27), of Warley Road, King Cross, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Azer Hussain, (31), of Warley Street, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Kamran Khan, (34), of Baines Street, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Andrew Snell, (39), of Halifax Road, Brighouse, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Jamie Thompson, (30), of Grove Road, Halifax, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Carl Ascough, (33), of Hays Lane, Mixenden, community order, restraining order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault.

Andrew Frazer, (53), of Stonelea, Barkisland, four penalty points, £261 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Frantisek Kucerka, (36), of Hermon Grove, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for failing to stop at a red light.

Dean Stratton, (55), of Heath Lea, Halifax, three penalty points, £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Michael Ball, (24), of Stanage Lane, Shelf, £80 fine, £50 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault.