Court briefs - man jailed for breach of restraining order

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Matthew Greaves, (26), of Queens Road, King Cross, 20 weeks in prison and £115 victim surcharge for contacting someone on a mobile phone they were prohibited from doing so by a restraining order.

Scott McCulloch, (36), of Buxton Street, Lee Mount, disqualified from driving for 20 months, £250 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for drug driving.

Samantha Woodhouse, (48), of Browning Avenue, Siddal, 12 month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault.

Clare Froggatt, (41), of Langdale Street, Elland, restraining order, £98 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Donald Fawcett, (55), of Myrtle Drive, Illingworth, three penalty points, £83 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Kyle Hegney, (25), of Ashville Gardens, Pellon, eight penalty points, £770 fine, £85 costs and £77 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving a licence.

Mohammed Hussain, (23), of Queens Road, Pellon, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without an MOT.

Shuaib Javed, (28), of Back Leicester Terrace, Halifax, four penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

Monica Marcus, (37), of Battinson Road, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Jamie Silcox, (27), of Claremount Road, Boothtown, eight penalty points, £325 fine, £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Ionut Tarasan, (29), of Stocks Gardens, Mytholmoyd, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.