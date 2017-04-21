Court briefs - see the latest Magistrates Court rulings

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Patrick Mason, (61), of Ferguson Street, Halifax, £200 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for failing to notify Calderdale Council of a change in circumstances which affected their entitlement to housing benefit and failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances which would affect their entitlement to job seekers allowance.

Michael Warne, (32), of Backhold Drive, Siddal, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for drink driving and possession of cocaine.

Rakha Allah, (67), of Parkinson Lane, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

David Ellam, (60), of Lower Edge Road, Rastrick, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Jonas Kulikauskas, (29), of Gathorne Street, Brighouse, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Oliver Lockwood, (38), of New Barton, Sowerby Bridge, three penalty points, £150 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

James Catton, (35), of Gibraltar Road, Halifax, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Zbigniew Ceranka, (48), of Denfield Crescent, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Craig Farren, (42), of Pellon Lane, Halifax, six penalty points, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Michelle Lumb, (53), of Rugby Avenue, Ovenden, six penalty points, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Derek Lund, (59), of Hammerstones Road, Elland, six penalty points, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Alex McBain, (53), of Shibden Garth, Shibden, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Anthony Wilkinson, (44), of Haddasah Street, Siddal, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Nadim Asghar, (32), of Violet Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Bryn Hanley, (32), of Fletcher Crescent, Brighouse, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault.