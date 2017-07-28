Court briefs - see who’s been up in court

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Maguistrates Court.

Edward Hunt, (28), of Brighouse Wood Lane, Brighouse, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Niall Merrifield, (28), of Highfield Road, Brighouse, eight penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Tahir Ul Rehman, (34), of Beechwood Grove, Illingworth, four penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

Scott Smith, (29), of Park Lane Ends, Halifax, five penalty points, £343 fine, £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge for speeding.

Aaron Allchin, (28), of Stanningley Road, Halifax. £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Ryan Jones, (33), of Saltburn Street, Halifax, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing razor blades to the value of £45.98 from ASDA and a community order for obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty.

Grant Fielding, (36), of Bacup Road, Todmorden, three penalty points, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Ewan Palmer, (40), of Springwood Avenue, Copley, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Stuart Sutcliffe, (36), of Church Place, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Nicholas Webster, (42), of Grange Street, Halifax, three penalty points, £40 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Tyler Pearce, (22), of Leeds Road, Lightcliffe, six penalty points, £165 fine, £85 costs and £6 victim surcharge for speeding.

James Farnaby, (35), of Bairstow Lane, Sowerby Bridge, eight penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Tammy Spencer, (27), of Park Drive, Halifax, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Susan Stancliffe, (49), of Ascot Grove, Brighouse, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Deborah Davies-Taylor, (53), of Backhold Lane, Siddal, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Jessica Robinson, (35), of Shibden Hall Croft, Halifax, three penalty points, £111 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Michael Wray, (48), of Sturton Lane, Halifax, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.