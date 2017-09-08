Court briefs - woman jailed for stealing hoodie

Here are the latest Calderdale cases from Magistrates Court.

Roshni Arora, (58), of Clifton Common, Brighouse, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Ronan Coughlan, (20), of Dewsbury Road, Elland, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identity of a driver.

Basharat Hussain, (64), of Stansfield Road, Todmorden, three penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Damien Maguire, (46), of Weavers Court, Sowerby Bridge, four penalty points, £92 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

David Mundy, (50), of Fairfield, Hebden Bridge, six penalty points, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information to the police relating to the identity of a driver.

Joshua Taylor, (25), of Brighouse Denholme Gate Road, Shelf, disqualified from driving for 12 months, community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for drink driving.

Shahena Begum, (26), of Milton Terrace, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 28 months, £200 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for drink driving.

Cameron Graham, (19), of Thomas Street West, Halifax, 10 penalty points, £200 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for drink driving.

Tracy Grimshaw, (48), of Garden Street, Todmorden, six month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

Jonathan Wilson, (47), of Clara Street, Brighouse, 12 month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing five Olay products from Boots to the value of £94.64.

Matthew Jackson, (44), of Rugby Drive, Ovenden, disqualified from driving for six months, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to provide information to the police relating to the identification of a driver.

Jules Coldwell, (41), of Crown Street, Halifax, four weeks in prison, £18 compensation and £115 victim surcharge for stealing a hooded top to the value of £18 belonging to Boyes.

David Baird, (56) of Brooklands, Halifax, four penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for speeding.

Shane Dewhirst, (42), of Akeds Road, Halifax, six penalty points, £220 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using a mobile phone while driving.

Ahjay Hussain, (23), of Freeman Road, Southowram, three penalty points, £330 fine, £85 costs and £33 victim surcharge for stopping in a pelican controlled area while driving, and not wearing a seatbelt while driving.

Renata Keselyova, (47), of Stretchgate Lane, Halifax, eight penalty points, £440 fine, £85 costs and £44 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.