Crime updates from your area of Calderdale

Police are appealing for information
Here are the latest crime updates from your area of Calderdale.

Brighouse Ward

3 residential burglaries have been recorded – Whinny Hill Park and 2 on Smith House Lane (1 being a sneak in).

3 garages were entered and property taken – Granny Hall Lane and Halifax Road.

3 damage - 2 incidents in Brighouse Bus station (windows smashed) and a sign damaged at Brookfoot.

Vehicle crimes – Hartshead Moor services, Clifton, Bradford Road (forced entry into all). Vehicle stolen from Slead Grove.

Hipperholme and LIghtcliffe Ward

3 residential burglaries have been recorded – Norwood Green and 2 in Hipperholme.

2 outbuildings were entered and property taken – Hipperholme.

1 damage – wing mirrors and wipers damaged on vehicle – Hipperholme.

Vehicle crimes – Bailiff Bridge x 2, Hove Edge and Sym motorcycle stolen Lightcliffe.

Northowram and Shelf Ward

4 residential burglaries have been recorded – Shibden, Boothtown, Norwood Green and Shelf.

2 damage crimes – Northowram (body panels of vehicle damaged and wicket cover damaged).

Vehicle crimes – Stump Cross (theft from), Sym motorcycle stolen and found burnt out.

Elland Ward

2 residential burglaries have been recorded – New Hey Road, Caldercroft (euro profile locks forced).

Garage on Dewsbury Road.

Damage crimes – Catherine Street (vehicle window smashed).

Vehicle crimes – Saddleworth Road (reg plates stolen) Lindley Road (Ford Transit stolen).

Rastrick Ward

5 residential burglaries have been recorded – Greystone Court x 3, Closes Road (Attempt), Arnold Royd (attempt).

(windows in upvc doors smashed on Greystone court – all daytime offences) (door frame Closes Road( (side door forced Arnold Royd.

Damage crimes – Armitage Avenue, Vicarage Gardens, Ashlea Avenue (windows x 2, tar poured over vehicle).

Vehicle crimes – Danebury Road (vehicle entered and searched but no property taken).

Ryburn Ward

4 residential burglaries have been recorded, Triangle, Sowerby, Rishworth and Barkisland.

1 damage crime – Ripponden – house window smashed.

Vehicle crimes – Cragg Vale and Ripponden x 2 (theft from). Ripponden (theft stolen).

Other theft – Sowerby x 2 (childrens scooters) Riponden x 2 (lead from roof and a pedal cycle).

Sowerby Bridge

3 residential burglaries have been recorded – Wakefield Road, Willowfield Drive, Fixby Avenue (all forced entry with vehicle keys being taken then vehicles in 2 of the crimes).

4 damage crimes – Willow Street, Town Hill, Hillins Mill Lane, Park Road (house window smashed, windows smashed on vehicle, external cctv camera damaged, Monument damaged).

Vehicle crimes – Peel Street (theft from).

Other theft – Hollins Mill Lane (roofing materials).

Greetland and Stainland Ward

5 residential burglaries have been recorded – Stainland Road, Rochdale road, Gosport Lane, Grange Close, Bankfield Grange (4 of the 5 – euro profile locks forced).

1 garage was entered in Norland.

3 damage crimes – Victoria Street, Fall Spring Gardens, Thorne Street (windows smashed x 2, wall).

Vehicle crimes – Saddleworth Road x 2 (male has been arrested), The Crescent (Vauxhall Astra Stolen).

Calder Ward

No burglaries, residential or commercial have been committed.

3 damages – Hebden Bridge Cinema, motor vehicle on Stacks Hill Road, Todmorden and the poly tunnel in Hebden Bridge.

Vehicle crime – property taken form vehicle on Towngate, Heptonstall and a Yamaha motorcycle was stolen from West End, Hebden Bridge.

Luddendenfoot Ward

Aggravated vehicle taking –Mytholmroyd - a 37 year old man has been arrested and charged to go to court.

3 residential burglaries have been recorded – Cragg Vale and 2 in the Warley Wood area. (in 2 of the cases, vehicle keys were located and vehicles taken).

Damage crimes – Mount Pleasant Drive HX7, Kershaw Crescent HX2 x 3, Cragg Road HX7, Burnley Road HX2, (external gas/electric cupboard doors, drainpipes, vehicle door panels, extractor fan, caravan skylight, cctv camera).

Vehicle crimes – Caldene Avenue HX7 (theft from).

Other theft – Cragg Vale (quad bike stolen), Wainstalls (diesel from container).

Todmorden Ward

2 residential burglaries have been recorded – Lennox Road and Stansfield Street.

Damage crimes – Brook Stret, Beswick Street, Rochdale Road, Stansfield Street, Firwood Close x 2. (shop window, house window x 2, fixtures and fittings, vehicle parts x 2).

Vehicle crime – Pudsey Road and Bacup Road (motorboat stolen and a Ford Transit Van).