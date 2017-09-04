Here are the latest crime updates from your area of Calderdale.
Brighouse Ward
3 residential burglaries have been recorded – Whinny Hill Park and 2 on Smith House Lane (1 being a sneak in).
3 garages were entered and property taken – Granny Hall Lane and Halifax Road.
3 damage - 2 incidents in Brighouse Bus station (windows smashed) and a sign damaged at Brookfoot.
Vehicle crimes – Hartshead Moor services, Clifton, Bradford Road (forced entry into all). Vehicle stolen from Slead Grove.
Hipperholme and LIghtcliffe Ward
3 residential burglaries have been recorded – Norwood Green and 2 in Hipperholme.
2 outbuildings were entered and property taken – Hipperholme.
1 damage – wing mirrors and wipers damaged on vehicle – Hipperholme.
Vehicle crimes – Bailiff Bridge x 2, Hove Edge and Sym motorcycle stolen Lightcliffe.
Northowram and Shelf Ward
4 residential burglaries have been recorded – Shibden, Boothtown, Norwood Green and Shelf.
2 damage crimes – Northowram (body panels of vehicle damaged and wicket cover damaged).
Vehicle crimes – Stump Cross (theft from), Sym motorcycle stolen and found burnt out.
Elland Ward
2 residential burglaries have been recorded – New Hey Road, Caldercroft (euro profile locks forced).
Garage on Dewsbury Road.
Damage crimes – Catherine Street (vehicle window smashed).
Vehicle crimes – Saddleworth Road (reg plates stolen) Lindley Road (Ford Transit stolen).
Rastrick Ward
5 residential burglaries have been recorded – Greystone Court x 3, Closes Road (Attempt), Arnold Royd (attempt).
(windows in upvc doors smashed on Greystone court – all daytime offences) (door frame Closes Road( (side door forced Arnold Royd.
Damage crimes – Armitage Avenue, Vicarage Gardens, Ashlea Avenue (windows x 2, tar poured over vehicle).
Vehicle crimes – Danebury Road (vehicle entered and searched but no property taken).
Ryburn Ward
4 residential burglaries have been recorded, Triangle, Sowerby, Rishworth and Barkisland.
1 damage crime – Ripponden – house window smashed.
Vehicle crimes – Cragg Vale and Ripponden x 2 (theft from). Ripponden (theft stolen).
Other theft – Sowerby x 2 (childrens scooters) Riponden x 2 (lead from roof and a pedal cycle).
Sowerby Bridge
3 residential burglaries have been recorded – Wakefield Road, Willowfield Drive, Fixby Avenue (all forced entry with vehicle keys being taken then vehicles in 2 of the crimes).
4 damage crimes – Willow Street, Town Hill, Hillins Mill Lane, Park Road (house window smashed, windows smashed on vehicle, external cctv camera damaged, Monument damaged).
Vehicle crimes – Peel Street (theft from).
Other theft – Hollins Mill Lane (roofing materials).
Greetland and Stainland Ward
5 residential burglaries have been recorded – Stainland Road, Rochdale road, Gosport Lane, Grange Close, Bankfield Grange (4 of the 5 – euro profile locks forced).
1 garage was entered in Norland.
3 damage crimes – Victoria Street, Fall Spring Gardens, Thorne Street (windows smashed x 2, wall).
Vehicle crimes – Saddleworth Road x 2 (male has been arrested), The Crescent (Vauxhall Astra Stolen).
Calder Ward
No burglaries, residential or commercial have been committed.
3 damages – Hebden Bridge Cinema, motor vehicle on Stacks Hill Road, Todmorden and the poly tunnel in Hebden Bridge.
Vehicle crime – property taken form vehicle on Towngate, Heptonstall and a Yamaha motorcycle was stolen from West End, Hebden Bridge.
Luddendenfoot Ward
Aggravated vehicle taking –Mytholmroyd - a 37 year old man has been arrested and charged to go to court.
3 residential burglaries have been recorded – Cragg Vale and 2 in the Warley Wood area. (in 2 of the cases, vehicle keys were located and vehicles taken).
Damage crimes – Mount Pleasant Drive HX7, Kershaw Crescent HX2 x 3, Cragg Road HX7, Burnley Road HX2, (external gas/electric cupboard doors, drainpipes, vehicle door panels, extractor fan, caravan skylight, cctv camera).
Vehicle crimes – Caldene Avenue HX7 (theft from).
Other theft – Cragg Vale (quad bike stolen), Wainstalls (diesel from container).
Todmorden Ward
2 residential burglaries have been recorded – Lennox Road and Stansfield Street.
Damage crimes – Brook Stret, Beswick Street, Rochdale Road, Stansfield Street, Firwood Close x 2. (shop window, house window x 2, fixtures and fittings, vehicle parts x 2).
Vehicle crime – Pudsey Road and Bacup Road (motorboat stolen and a Ford Transit Van).
Almost Done!
Registering with Halifax Courier means you're ok with our terms and conditions.