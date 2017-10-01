Crown court date for Halifax murder accused

A Halifax man will appear at bradford Crown Coutr tomorrow (Wednesday) charged with murder following the death of a man in Mixenden.

Adam Grant, aged 28, of Mixenden Road, Halifax, has been charged with murdering 32-year-old Martin Wyatt of Halifax.

Murder at Mixenden Road, Mixenden.

Mr Wyatt was found with a stab wound at an address in Mixenden Road last Thursday (September 28).

He appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded in custody until his next hearing on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge.