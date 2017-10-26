Dangerous driver jailed as car crashes after police chase through Halifax

This was the aftermath of serious car crash where a dangerous driver from halifax smashed into a sign post and knocked down three trees following a police chase.

On September 19, 2017, at 2am PC Ransom and PC Butt of the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team saw a Volkswagen Golf on Huddersfield Road acting suspiciously.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle where it failed to stop and drove at speed driving through red traffic lights.

It subsequently crashed on Arden Road, Halifax, where it collided with a sign post, knocking down three trees and hitting a parked car.

There were two other occupants in the vehicle where the driver ran off from the scene.

Other officers attended where the driver was arrested nearby.

Mharan Sajjad, 23, of Queens Road, Kings Cross,

The driver was convicted at Bradford Crown Court for dangerous driving, driving otherwise in accordance with his licence, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was jailed for eight months.