Efit issued of man who tried to rob a newsagents

Police have issued an efit of a “thin faced” man who tried to rob a newsagents in Halifax.

The man, aged 30 to 35, made demands and threats to a member of staff at the shop on Cross Street West, around 5.30pm on January 12.

He left empty-handed along Cross Street West and turning left onto Moor End Road.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the efit to come forward.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins and skinny with a thin face and large pointed nose.

PC James Gibbs of the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said; “I would urge anyone who recognises the person in the efit to come forward. Equally, if anyone was in the area around the time of the incident, and has any information that may assist the investigation I would ask them to speak to police. Enquiries are ongoing.”