Fans banned from Halifax town centre before FA Cup clash

Two football fans were stopped from entering the Shay stadium in Halifax and banned from the town centre before an FA Cup clash.

Special Constables from Calderdale, Bradford and Wakefield teamed up to provide a policing presence during the FC Halifax v Tranmere Rovers FA Cup Qualifying match on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire Police Special Constables team said there was an excellent piece of inter-district working with the officers who engaged really well with the two clubs and supporters.

"Unfortunatly things didn't go West Yorkshire's way with Tranmere coming away 3-1 winners but it was great to see the team interacting so positively with the public.

"Sometimes football attracts some negative press but over 1500 supporters attended the event and out of all those people officers only had to intervene and deal with two specific individuals who were prevented from entering the ground and banned from the town centre of Halifax using dispersal powers.

"The 64 hours of volunteering meant that our regular constables could continue with their day to day work around keeping the public safe and didn't need to be abstracted from those duties."