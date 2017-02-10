Four children taken to hospital and woman arrested after ‘drugs’ found at Yorkshire primary school

Four children were taken for a hospital check-up after coming into contact with “tablets” at a West Yorkshire primary school.

The alarm was raised around 1pm today at Holywell Green Primary School near Elland.

A woman in her 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

West Yorkshire Police has not said what was in the tablets.

One parent claimed a bag of drugs was brought into the school on Stainland Road by a child.

In a statement the force said: “Police were called at around 1pm to an incident at a primary school in Elland in which some children had come into contact with what believed to be tablets.

“Four children were taken to hospital as a precaution, but have since all been discharged.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Calderdale Council’s Director for Adults and Children’s Services, Stuart Smith said: “We are aware that some children from a school in Calderdale have attended hospital today and their parents have been informed.

“Police and social workers are investigating the circumstances.”