Good causes receive a boost from police fund

Two projects in Calderdale have received a boost from West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner’s Safer Communities Fund.

Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson has given grants to Calderdale in Recovery and Disability Support Calderdale from the fund which returns money recovered from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act back to worthwhile causes across the county.

So far the fund has given out over £1.69m to over 380 projects.

Disability Support Calderdale received £4,930 to help support victims of anti-social behaviour and hate crime.

They used the cash to offer one-to-one support for the victims of crime as well as running bi-weekly meetings disseminating information and advice around increasing personal safety and linking in with safeguarding teams such as Gateway to Care and Adult Social Care.

David Naylor from Disability Support Calderdale said: “Disability Support Calderdale provides advocacy and support with benefits for vulnerable people and the Safer Communities hate crime project was an extension of this work”.

Calderdale in Recovery received a grant of £4,980 which went towards providing support activities such as cricket, drama, art, creative writing and fishing, for those recovering from addiction.

It is a not for profit organisation based in Halifax but operating throughout Calderdale open to anyone who is interested in any aspect of recovery from a drink or drug problem.

PCC Mark Burns-Williamson said: “The services that CiR provide are extremely valuable in helping people recover from addiction in a supportive environment and I was pleased to be able to provide some support to a structured programme of activities.

“On meeting some of the team behind the project it was very clear how passionate they are about helping people and making a real life changing difference to individuals and in their community. This is exactly the sort of project the Safer Communities Fund was set up to help.”

For details on the fund visit www.westyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk