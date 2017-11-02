Group of 20 yobs attack Halifax fire crews during emergency call-out

Firefighters from Halifax were confronted and attacked by a group of 20 yobs as chiefsr e-iterate their message not to attack firefighters

Crews from Halifax Fire Station attended a fire in the open in the Park Ward shortly after 5.20pm yesterday (Wednesday).

The Watch Manager assessed that the fire was not at risk of spreading to property and the crews retreated to avoid any hostility towards them.

The fire was allowed to burn out. As they left the area missiles were thrown at the fire engine. Fortunately no-one was injured.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton said: “We are now facing a very busy weekend and we want every single one of our firefighters to get through the weekend unharmed.

“We are deeply saddened that some people see our crews as a target when they are simply trying to help people.

“Underneath the uniform, our firefighters are people and they are just as susceptible to injury as anyone else.

"We will not tolerate this kind of aggression towards our crews and will be working closely with West Yorkshire Police this weekend.

"We strongly deter people from getting involved in this madness.”

The attack follows another incident in Halifax on Halloween

Chief Superintendent Mabs Hussain of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We work very closely with our partners in the other emergency services to ensure they can perform their vital work in our communities without fear of attack.

“Any attacks on those who perform such a vital service in their community is disappointing and unacceptable and we have plans in place to deal with this poor behaviour.

"These attacks can increase during the period around Bonfire Night and we have plans in place with partners and increased the number of officers available across each policing district who will be focussed on this specific operation and will complement our usual policing responsibilities.

“When such behaviour is reported to us we will take action but I would also call on members of the community who see this sort of behaviour to not only let us know about it but to also pass on information about who is doing it.”