Growing concern about missing man

Police say they are increasingly concerned about a man who was last seen in the early hours of last Saturday.

Craig Alderson, 44, was last seen in the Southowram area. He is know to have contacts across Halifax and in the Queensbury area.

Making a renewed appeal to trace the 44-year-old, Inspector David Shaw, of Calderdale Police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Craig’s welfare as his absence is very out of character.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen or heard from Craig since Saturday, or who knows where he is now to get in contact. “Enquiries are ongoing.”