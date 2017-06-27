Halifax child sex offender jailed for historic offences

A child sex offender from Halifax has been jailed for five years for offences committed in Kendal in the 1990s.

Robert Peter Bradley, aged 70, from Halifax, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court after he was found guilty by a jury last month.

Bradley committed offences of gross indecency with a child and indecent assault on a child under the age of 14 years.

Bradley was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

DC Matt McFall, of South Cumbria CID, said: “I would like to commend the courage and integrity of the victim for coming forward and putting trust in Cumbria Police to deal with this case sensitively and professionally.

“I am aware that it requires a great deal of bravery for people to come forward in cases such as this, particularly when the events occurred a long time ago.

“I hope this case helps encourage other victims of sexual offences who have not yet come forward to do so.”

If you wish to report a crime or speak to an officer about an incident, please contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.