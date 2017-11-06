Halifax firefighters are attacked AGAIN by gang of 50 yobs

Halifax firefighters came under attack again at the weekend - this time by a gang of 50 yobs who hurled fireworks at a fire engine.

The weekend’s bonfire festivities were hampered by the acts of a few who chose to attack firefighters as they worked to keep West Yorkshire safe.

Despite experiencing a relatively calm Friday and Saturday night, crews came under sustained attack on Bonfire Night itself with 15 reported across West Yorkshire.

In Calderdale, two attacks were reported including a group of 50 throwing fireworks at fire engine in Halifax.

Bonfire Night saw our control room receive over 1000 calls and crews attend around 280 incidents, with over 100 of those being bonfire related.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch joined West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) crews to experience life as a firefighter on a busy bonfire weekend night.

On Saturday evening crews came under attack twice in the Bradford area and once whilst an engine was returning to Halifax fire station

MP Holly Lynch said: I witnessed first- hand incredible partnership working from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Yorkshire Police, which has ensured our communities could enjoy themselves, and stay safe over bonfire weekend.

“However it was disappointing that once again, crews in West Yorkshire were subject to attacks and had fireworks thrown at them whilst they were trying to do their jobs.

“The ‘Protect The Protectors’ bill will create a new offence of assaulting an emergency service worker to send a strong message that it is absolutely unacceptable to assault our 999 responders.

“The new law is currently progressing through the House of Commons and my experiences last night will help shape it to make sure that it provides all the necessary protections firefighters require to stay safe whilst doing their jobs.”