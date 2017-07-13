Halifax fly-tipper caught after being spotted on camera

A fly-tipping repeat offender is spending three months in prison after being caught dumping waste in the Halifax area.

Malcolm Alan Pinder of Halifax was caught and prosecuted after he was photographed fly-tipping on Angel Road, behind a retail park off Pellon Lane, Halifax.

A man fitting Mr Pinder’s description had been reported to Calderdale Council for fly-tipping on numerous occasions; however despite officers thoroughly investigating each occurrence, he had previously left no evidence to confirm his identity. Finally a breakthrough came, after Mr Pinder was formally identified from the photographs taken at Angel Road.

He appeared at Bradford Magistrate’s Court and pleaded guilty to fly-tipping. He was sentenced to three months imprisonment and a Criminal Behaviour Order was imposed on him for five years.

Councillors have urged the public to report fly-tipping.