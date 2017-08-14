Halifax lorry driver charged with drink-driving after being stopped on A1

A 64-year-old lorry driver has been charged with drink-driving after being stopped on the A1 in North Yorkshire.

The driver, from Elland, near Halifax, was stopped on the southbound carriageway of the road near Dishforth at around 10am on the morning of August 4.

Police received information from members of the public that they suspected the driver of a truck had been drinking and was heading south on the A1 from Scotch Corner.

Offices intercepted the truck near Dishforth and the driver was arrested after providing a positive reading on a roadside breath test.

He is due to appear at Northallerton Magistrates' Court on August 21, according to North Yorkshire Police.