Halifax man appears in court over alleged firearms offence

A Halifax man has appeared in court in connection with a public disturbance incident on Friday night.

Abdul Jamil, 33, of Gibbet Street, appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on the charge of possession of a firearm.

The charge was in relation to an alleged disorder incident on Harrow Road, Halifax, on Friday evening at 7.15pm.

No pleas were entered and Mr Jamil was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Bradford Crown Court on October 10.