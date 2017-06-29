Halifax man found under a bed by police appears in court

A dozy defendant due before a judge for burglary was photographed by Halifax police unsuccessfully hiding under a bed at his home - with both his legs sticking out.

Officers who arrested Jan Sivak, 30, posted a picture of him after they found him on social media, saying, “he will not be winning any awards for hide-and-seek champion soon.”

Sivak was wanted for failing to surrender to bail at Bradford Magistrates Court, West Yorks., on Tuesday (June 27) to answer a charge of burgling a fish and chip shop.

He is accused of stealing £4,500 in cash and other goods from the upstairs office of the takeaway between June 3-4.

Mr Sivak appeared in the dock at Bradford Magistrates Court with a ‘goatee’ beard, dressed in a black T-shirt and green trousers.

He spoke only to confirm his identity.

He pleaded not guilty to burglary of a non-dwelling but admitted failing to surrender and was jailed for 14 days.

He was remanded into custody until July 28 for trial at Bradford Crown Court.

Gulfraz Khan, defending, said Sivak had tried to get to court on the day of his appearance but was unsuccessful.

He said: “Bradford is some distance from Halifax and there is no possible way he can work.

“He had tried every possible avenue to attain some money for travel.”

A magistrate told Sivak: “This is a Category 1 offence and we have no power to deal with you here.

“You will go to the Crown Court because you have pleaded not guilty.”