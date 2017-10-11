Halifax man jailed for nine years for sexual offences committed against children

A Halifax man has been jailed for a total of nine years after a jury found him guilty of a string of sex offences involving sexual activity with children.

John Peter Dagostino (60), of Boston Street, Halifax, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Friday, October 6, after being indicted on 13 counts of sexual activity with under age girls, one of the charges to lay on file.

The offences were committed against girls who were aged under 16 and under 13 at the time they took place.