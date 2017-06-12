Halifax police officers lay down the law to milk thief

Police officers in Halifax are laying down the law to a mysterious milk thief nicking pints in their own police station - by PADLOCKING their containers shut.

West Yorkshire Police posted a picture of three four-pint cartons of the white stuff which had a jug over the top of it with a bolt through the middle.

The snap was taken at Halifax police station in Richmond Close where officers had gone above and beyond to savour their milk supply by locking them down.

PC Ryan Sharp, who tweeted the picture, said: “In other news, the milk theft in Halifax Police Station seems to be rife..when he said find one without a padlock, thought he was joking..!”