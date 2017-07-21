Halifax sex pest has jail term increased for role in photographing child rape

A Halifax man has had his jail terms increased after the Attorney General Jeremy Wright QC MP referred their sentences to the Court of Appeal as unduly lenient.

Michael Peters from Halifax and Andrew Bristow from Normanton appeared at Bradford Crown Court earlier this year for taking photographs of Bristow raping a child.

Bristow, 47, who was sentenced to eight and half years in prison, has had his sentence increased to ten years imprisonment plus one year extended licence period.

Michael Peters, 71, was originally sentenced to six years in prison, but the Court of Appeal found him to be a dangerous offender and increased this to eight years in custody with a three year extended licence period.

The couple bribed a girl aged 11 or 12 with cigarettes and paid her money to have sexual activity with Bristow, while Peters took pictures.

Bristow also befriended a second child, a ten-year-old girl, and engaged in sexual contact with her while she was in his care.

Peters pleaded guilty to having sexual activity with a third child after photographs had been reconstructed from shredded images.

Speaking after the hearing, the Attorney General said: “These were deliberate and malicious acts – where two men worked together to abuse young children and photograph that abuse.

“The original sentence failed to adequately take into account the seriousness of these offences and the impact the abuse had on the victims. I am pleased the Court has increased their sentences.”