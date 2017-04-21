Heartless thieves steal charity box funds to save dog’s life

Heartless thieves in Halifax have stolen a charity box that was collecting money to help fund two-life saving operations for a rescued dog.

THE RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & District branch was devastated to find a collection tin had been stolen from their Queens Road charity shop on April 11.

The local branch is currently running a fund raising appeal for one of their dogs; Koda, who urgently needs two life-changing operations so that he can be re-homed.

Fay Gibbons of the RSPCA Halifax and Huddersfield said: “It’s ever so disappointing to think this could happen.

“All of our staff are working tirelessly to raise these vital funds for Koda and to think that someone could care so little about this cause and steal the money for themselves is very upsetting.”

Koda is a young male crossbreed, who arrived at the RSPCA’s animal centre on Wade Street after being transferred from another RSPCA Branch.

Unfortunately, Koda has spent most of his life in rescue.

The staff at RSPCA Halifax and Huddersfield noticed that Koda was struggling to eat and breathe properly and would need two serious operations before he would be able to enjoy a normal life and find his forever home. These operations will cost the branch £2,300.

“As we are a local, self funded RSPCA branch, we rely heavily on the generosity of the Halifax and Huddersfield community to help us keep up our animal welfare work,” added Fay.

“The £2300 we need to raise is a huge amount of money for us but we are determined to do this for Koda.

“He is such a sweet, caring boy and deserves to live a normal, happy life in a loving home, just like any other dog should.”

To support Koda’s appeal, you can donate online through this fund raising page: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/kodasappeal