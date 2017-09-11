Investigation continues into Halifax disturbance involving gun

Detectives in Calderdale continue to investigate a disorder incident after armed police were called to a Halifax street.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance on Harrow Street, Halifax at around 7.15pm on Friday evening.

Officers attended and conducted enquiries at the scene. There were no reports of any injuries, but it is believed there was an incident of disorder at the location.

Detective Inspector Allan Raw, of Calderdale CID, said: “We received an initial report that a firearm had been involved in this disturbance, but our enquiries found no evidence to suggest a firearm was discharged.

“No one was injured and several arrests were made in connection with the incident.

“We take all reports of firearms extremely seriously and initially deployed armed officers to Harrow Street. Patrols are continuing to be carried out in the area.”

Two males were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released from police custody. A third male remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170415327.