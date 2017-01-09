Jewellery recovered as part of burglary investigation

Suspected stolen jewellery has been recovered following a burglary investigation in Halifax.

Among the items recovered are a lapel hat pin, a cross pendant and a single chain gold necklace.

Det Con Craig Aubrey, of Halifax CID, said: “These items were recovered from a local pawn brokers and it is believed they were stolen in a house burglary.

“The single gold chain was pawned in Halifax in mid-August, and the hat pin, cross pendant and two plain gold necklaces were pawned towards the end of September.

“If stolen, the items must have been taken before these times.

“They may have great sentimental value to the owners, and I would appeal to anyone who may have any information about who owns the jewellery to get in touch.”

Contact Det Con Aubrey at Halifax CID via 101 or via charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.