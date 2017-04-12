Knife wielding youths demand cash and clothes from teens in Rastrick park

Two youths brandished a flick knife and demanded money and clothes from three teenagers as they walked by a park in Rastrick.

Three males, one aged 16 and two aged 17, were walking in the vicinity of Carr Green park at around 7.30pm yesterday evening (Tuesday), when they were approached by two youths who brandished a flick knife and demanded the victims hand over cash.

The suspects, both male, also demanded one of the victims hand over their black North Face jacket, black North Face gloves and a black New York Yankees baseball cap. The suspects then made off on foot.

One suspect is described as mixed race, 5ft 8ins tall, of skinny build, around 16 to 18-years-old with a short moustache.

He was wearing black jogging bottoms, a dark coloured puffa jacket and dark coloured trainers. He spoke with a local accent and he is believed to have produced the flick knife, which he held in his left hand.

The second suspect is described as white, with a dark complexion, 6ft tall, and between 16 and 18-years-old. He was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black coat with the hood up and dark trainers.

Detective Sergeant Nick Speed, of Calderdale CID, said: “This was an extremely frightening incident for those involved and our enquiries remain ongoing.

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information to get in touch with police.

“I would also urge anyone who saw two males acting suspiciously in the area or anyone has come across the items taken by the suspects, to also get in contact.”

Information can be passed to Calderdale CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170165077. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.