Man arrested after trying to run over police officer

A driver crashed a car during a police chase after he was identified as a suspect involved in trying to run over a police officer.

Yesterday night (Wednesday) officers from the Safer Roads And Neighbourhood Support Team sighted a vehicle which had previously attempted to run over a PCSO.

The vehilce failed to stop for police and after a short pursit through the Wyke area came to end when it crashed.

The 35-year-old male was arrested for 11 offences in all, including dangerous driving and attempt wounding.

The passenger, a 32-year-old woman was also arrested for eight offences.

Both remain in custody as enquiries are ongoing.