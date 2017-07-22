Man charged following robbery near Halifax

Have your say

Police investigating a robbery in Liversedge have charged a man.

It came after police were called to reports of the raid on Halifax Road, Liversedge, at 1.10pm, last Sunday.

It is alleged a woman was threatened with a hammer in a shop robbery.

Matthew Wood, 34, was charged with robbery. He has been recalled to prison.

A 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery has been released pending further enquiries.

The victim did not suffer any serious injuries as a result of the incident.