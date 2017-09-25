Man charged with criminal damage of police car

A man has been charged with criminal damage after paint was found on a police car in Hebden Bridge

The incident happened at around 4.25am this morning (Monday) on Market Street.

Patrick McDonagh of Orchard Walk, Mytholmroyd has been charged with criminal damage

He was released and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Tuesday October 10.

Sergeant Bob Saxon, of Calderdale NPT, said: “Officers responded quickly to this incident and a male was arrested nearby.

“The damage caused to the car means that a vital emergency service vehicle has had to be taken off the road while repairs are being carried out.”