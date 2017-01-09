Man found with serious injuries in house airlifted to hospital

A man is in a ‘serious condition’ after he was found with injuries at a house in Lightcliffe and was airlifted to hospital.

Police were called to an address on Aysgarth Avenue at about 11.23 this morning (Monday) to a report of an ongoing incident.

Emergency services attended at the address to find a 62-year-old man who had suffered serious injuries.

Temporary road blocks were put in place as officers carried out their enquiries around the Stoney Lane Estate.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called and the man was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary where he is in a serious condition.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson of Calderdale CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of what took place but police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”