Man’s murder trial of Halifax woman put back by three months

The trial of a 27-year-old man accused of murdering Halifax mum-of-two Jessica King has been put for three months after a judge agreed to the adjournment.

Jordan Thackray, of East Grange View, Leeds, pleaded not guilty to murdering the 23-year-old mother when he appeared before a judge at Bradford Crown Court last month, but the case was mentioned again before the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC.

Prosecutor Chloe Fairley explained to the judge that the police officer in the case and the instructed counsel for the prosecution and defence would not be available for the original trial date which had been fixed for February 12 next year.

The judge also heard that the trial was expected to involve expert witnesses and time was needed for various reports to be prepared and considered by counsel.

It is expected that the trial could last up to 10 days and the judge confirmed that the new date would be May 14.

Thackray was arrested in Leeds after police were called to a property in Oxford Lane, Siddal, on Sunday August 27.

Thackray, who was not at court for the heating today, is remanded in custody.