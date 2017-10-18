A Leeds United fan was punched to the floor and kicked repeatedly by three men at Halifax railway station.

The victim, a man in his twenties, had left a Northern train at the station and was walking up a stairwell towards the exit at around 10.50pm on Saturday, September 9.

He had been to watch Leeds playing earlier that day and was wearing a team scarf.

As he walked up the steps, a man in the company of two others shouted “Leeds scum” at the victim.

What followed has been described by British Transport Police (BTP) as "mindless and unnecessary violence".

The victim challenged the man and was punched in the face, before stumbling down the stairs and going into a waiting room.

He was followed by all three men, who punched him to the floor and then kicked him multiple times.

The victim managed to struggle free when the men started arguing amongst themselves, but he was chased out of the station and assaulted a third time by the trio.

Today, BTP investigators released CCTV images of three men who they want to trace as the investigation continues.

PC Tony McGibbon said: “This was an extremely violent and unprovoked assault which resulted in the victim sustaining severe bruising to his chest and suspected broken ribs. Not to mention other cuts and bruises he received to his knees, hands and face.

“It appears that the victim was targeted because of the football team he supports. The mindless and unnecessary violence that followed was shocking. We are working hard to identify the men responsible for this attack and would encourage anyone with information to get in touch.

“The victim recalls seeing other members of the public in the waiting room at the time of the assault. Therefore, I would like to appeal to them to get in touch with us. Your information could prove vital in our enquiries to understand what happened. “

Pass information to BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 236 of 11/09/2017.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.