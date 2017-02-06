Man stabbed in “targeted” attack

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in an assault in West Yorkshire.

Detectives from the Huddersfield CID team say they would like to speak with anyone who saw the incident which took place on South Street, Paddock, at about 7:40pm on Thursday February 2.

It occurred after the victim, a 23-year-old man, was walking to a shop when he saw two men make towards him.

He turned back and got into his VW Polo car which was parked nearby and one of the suspects then broke the driver’s window and stabbed him in the arm.

The victim grabbed the knife from the men who ran off.

He later attended hospital for treatment to an arm injury.

Det Con Mark Willets of Huddersfield CID, said: “This is a serious incident in which a man has received a serious arm injury after being apparently targeted in the street by two men who then attacked him when he was in his vehicle.

“We are conducting enquiries to try and determine the precise nature of the incident and would like to speak to anyone who saw the attack or who saw the suspects running away from the vehicle.

“Both suspects were described as of dual heritage, 18-years-old and skinny. They were wearing dark coloured bubble style coats.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Huddersfield CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.