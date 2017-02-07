Man stabbed in violent ordeal in West Yorkshire

A man and his friends are still coming to terms with a violent burglary where they were set about by men in balaclavas say police.

It happened two days before Christmas say West Yorkshire Police who released the details of the incident in West Yorkshire this morning.

The male homeowner stepped out of his door at an address in Clara Street, Huddersfield and was approached by four male suspects were wearing balaclavas.

He was pushed back into his property and the suspects searched his property; demanding cash. During the search, one of the suspects took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim in his thigh.

Friends of the victim turned up at the house, the suspects went outside, where a further altercation takes place and they take some car keys and a mobile phone.

The suspects then returned to the house to find they had been locked out, forced entry to the house and stole a safe from the kitchen. They fled the scene on foot along Clara Street towards Craven Street where it is thought they got into a vehicle.

Police say the suspects are described as two white males, one with a ginger beard and then two black or Asian males. One of the black or Asian males was described as 5ft 7”, slim build, around 25 to 30 years-old. He was wearing a black waist length coat with a zip and a hood, black tracksuit bottoms and a mask covering the lower half of his face.

Another suspect was described as wearing a light grey waterproof jacket with Adidas tracksuit bottoms and a full face mask which was brown.

Det Con Kris Roberts, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and his friends, who are still coming to terms with what happened just before Christmas last year. These suspects were violent and made off from the property with several items and left the victim with an injury to his leg and extremely distressed.

“Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed anything or has any information is asked to come forward to the police to assist with our enquiries.”

Contact DC Kris Roberts at Kirklees CID, via 101 quoting crime reference 13160751357 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.