MASKED robbers threatened staff during a "terrifying" raid at a shop in Huddersfield this morning.

Two men walked in a back door of the One Stop store on Fernside Avenue, Almondbury, before threatening staff and stealing cash at around 6.30am today. (Monday May 1)

They fled the scene through the same door at the back of the shop.

Detective Constable Paul Morrison of Kirklees CID, said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the staff at the shop and I would like to appeal to members of the public who may have been in or around the area on Monday morning and may have witnessed the incident or have any information they can pass to the police to assist with our enquiries.

"We are particularly looking at tracing any information on a silver/grey BMW which was seen on Fernside Avenue at the time of the incident and may be connected to the robbery. Enquiries are ongoing."

The first suspect is described as a 6ft tall black man, around 35-years-old and of stocky build. He was wearing a dark coloured top with the hood up, the bottom half of his face was covered with a mask or scarf. He also wore dark tracksuit bottoms.

The second suspect is described as a 6ft tall black man of medium build. He was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up over his head and a scarf or mask covering the lower part of his face. He also wore dark tracksuit bottoms. Both suspects were wearing gloves.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Paul Morrison at Kirklees CID via 101, quoting 341 of 1/5 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.