Mixenden man reportedly stabbed to death is named

A man who died at a house in Halifax from stab wounds has been named locally as Martin Wyatt.

Police were called to Mixenden Road in Halifax shortly after 5.20pm yesterday (Thursday) where they found a man in his 30s with serious injuries .

The scene in Mixenden Road

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene leading to a murder investigation being launched.

Flowers and photos have been left outside the house by friends and family as police and crime scene investigators carry out their enquiries.

Tributes have also been paid to Mr Wyatt on Facebook.

Steven Monaghansaid: "R.I.P martin Wyatt mate. You're going to be sadly missed."

Tanya Hope said: Amazing man gone to soon r.i.p."

Stewart Breeze added: "R.i.p sound lad a proper Mixy lad. You will be missed by many."

Chris Wolstenholme posted: "R.i.p mate, good lad to know. Always smiling about something, top lad."

Amanda Partridge commented: "So sad another life taken too soon RIP May you now be at peace."